Editorial
ticker

Can’t we be friends?

March 28, 2018 28 views

A meeting that has been a long time coming finally took place last week and with luck will set this community on a track towards its own reconciliation. In a Toronto office members of both the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council(HCCC) and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) did what lawyers and staff have been unable to do for almost a year. They sat down and agreed to compromise. Both sides gave a little and came up with a plan that Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton said as leaders, they owed the community. Concern for a community that could come to blows with the tempers rising, he said it is responsible leadership to keep the peace. The two sides agreed to look to mediation to resolve the impasse that has cost the community $1…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie took Indigenous Music Album of the Year for “Medicine Songs”. The Junos were held in Vancouver. (Photos courtesy JUNOS)
Local News

JUNOS 2018 winners … A Tribe Called Red and Buffy St. Marie!

March 28, 2018 32

Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie…

Read more
Allen MacNaughton Mohawk Chief
Local News

Unifying governance talks at Six Nations may be coming

March 28, 2018 36

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Conferacy Council at Grand River and Six Nations Elected Band Council…

Read more