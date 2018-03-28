Local News
Slider

JUNOS 2018 winners … A Tribe Called Red and Buffy St. Marie!

March 28, 2018 33 views
Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie took Indigenous Music Album of the Year for “Medicine Songs”. The Junos were held in Vancouver. (Photos courtesy JUNOS)

Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie took Indigenous Music Album of the Year for “Medicine Songs”. The Junos were held in Vancouver. (Photos courtesy JUNOS)…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Allen MacNaughton Mohawk Chief
Local News

Unifying governance talks at Six Nations may be coming

March 28, 2018 38

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Conferacy Council at Grand River and Six Nations Elected Band Council…

Read more
Local News

Bill S-3 could add over one million to Indian Act status roles

March 28, 2018 35

By Lynda Powless Editor Taking sex discrimination out of the Indian Act could turn Six Nations into…

Read more