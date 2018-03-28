JUNOS 2018 winners … A Tribe Called Red and Buffy St. Marie!

Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie took Indigenous Music Album of the Year for “Medicine Songs”. The Junos were held in Vancouver. (Photos courtesy JUNOS)…
Related Posts
Unifying governance talks at Six Nations may be coming
March 28, 2018 38
By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Conferacy Council at Grand River and Six Nations Elected Band Council…
Bill S-3 could add over one million to Indian Act status roles
March 28, 2018 35
By Lynda Powless Editor Taking sex discrimination out of the Indian Act could turn Six Nations into…