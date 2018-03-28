Lawyer seeking damages from Men’s Fire members

Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor has filed a civil suit in Toronto Superior Court against three Six Nations men. Detlor is seeking damages from two men found guilty of assaulting him two years ago inside the local employment and training building. Detlor is seeking undetermined damages from William “Bill” Monture and Lester Green, both convicted of assault and a third man Gunn Hill who was not charged or convicted in the assault. Detlor would not comment on the suit other than to say it has been filed. Niether Monture or Green returned Turtle Island News calls….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice