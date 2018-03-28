Ontario defends spending record on First Nations as budget looms

With an Ontario budget coming down today, Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day says he is hoping to see more money directed to First Nation infrastructure and services. “With just over 50 days before the writ drops starting the 2018 provincial election, this is a significant opportunity for the budget to invest in and help address, First Nations infrastructure, climate change, housing, education resources, and the safety and security of First Nations children in care,” he said. “Housing is huge,” he said with a $2 billion deficit in housing infrastructure and the resulting overcrowding. In commenting on Ontario’s Speech from the Throne that lays out the government’s priorities, Chief Day said he was disappointed. “Despite an opening reference to the fact that our Peoples are still shut out of the prosperity…



