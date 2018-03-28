Editorial
Trudeau apologizes on behalf of Canadians to Tsilhqot’in First Nation for hanging of chiefs in 1864

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has exonerated six First Nations chiefs who were executed by British Columbia’s colonial government more than 150 years ago. Trudeau stood in the House of Commons on Monday to deliver a “statement of exoneration” for the Tsilhqot’in chiefs, who were hanged following a deadly confrontation with white road builders during the so-called “Chilcotin War of 1864.” “They acted as leaders of a proud and independent nation facing the threat of another nation,” Trudeau said, as six current leaders of the B.C. First Nation listened from the floor of the legislative chamber. “As settlers came to the land in the rush for gold, no consideration was given to the rights of the Tsilhqot’in people who were there first,” he added. “No consent was sought.” —…

