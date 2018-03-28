Local News
Unifying governance talks at Six Nations may be coming

March 28, 2018 35 views
Allen MacNaughton Mohawk Chief

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Conferacy Council at Grand River and Six Nations Elected Band Council may be headed to unity and governance talks. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs agreed at its meeting here Saturday to proceed with mediation or arbitration putting a stop to court action against local farmer Kris Hill, and to stop anyone from use of the Burtch lands. Six Nations Elected Council has yet to vote on the agreement. A delegation of chiefs, including Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton, Cayuga Chief Roger Silversmith met with band councillors Wray Maracle, Hazel Johnson and Melba Thomas and lawyers in Toronto last week to discuss the Burtch lands and farmer Kris Hill. Hill told Confederacy Council Saturday “it was a successful day. We did come to an agreement with SNEC for…

