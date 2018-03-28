World Indigenous Peoples Conference takes award

By: Chris Pimentel Writer The World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education that was hosted by Six Nations Polytechnic and TAP resources continues to win awards. This time they won the award for Best Conference at the 2018 Canadian Event Industry Awards. “The WIPCE conference was unparalleled in its inspirational impact. We’re thrilled to have been chosen as one of the best conferences in Canada and hope to see this legacy carried forward with future WIPCE conferences.” said Rebecca Jamieson, President & CEO, Six Nations Polytechnic. This wasn’t the first time the conference won an award, back in January the partners received the regional Best Conference Award for the WIPCE conference and were automatically advanced to the national level. “It is the first time an Indigenous program and collaborative has won…



