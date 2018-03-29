Daily
National News

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

March 29, 2018 39 views

OTTAWA- The Liberal government is expected to introduce legislation today aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system, a measure that will make good on its promise to change the way people are selected to sit on juries.

A number of visibly Indigenous people were excluded from the jury that last month acquitted Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley, 56, in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, 22, a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is tabling a massive bill that will include proposed reforms to the process, as well as other measures aimed at tackling court backlogs plaguing the criminal justice system, including by restricting the use of preliminary inquiries.

The bill is also expected to address a Liberal campaign promise to crack down on intimate partner violence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked Wilson-Raybould with reviewing changes to the criminal justice system and sentencing reforms the previous Conservative government brought in as part of its tough-on-crime agenda, including the impact on Indigenous Peoples and other marginalized groups.

That effort took on an increased sense of urgency in July 2016, when the Supreme Court imposed strict new limits on how long a case could take to make its way through the system. More than 200 criminal cases across the country were tossed out due to unreasonable delays within a year.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Liberals overhauling court systems with introduction of legislation aimed at justice system

March 29, 2018 22

Joanna Smith THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal government has introduced legislation aimed at overhauling the…

Read more
Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie took Indigenous Music Album of the Year for “Medicine Songs”. The Junos were held in Vancouver. (Photos courtesy JUNOS)
Local News

JUNOS 2018 winners … A Tribe Called Red and Buffy St. Marie!

March 28, 2018 59

Juno Winners 2018 A Tribe called Red took Group of the Year and Buffy St Marie…

Read more

Leave a Reply