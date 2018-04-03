Brantford Police: Six Nations woman charged possession of stolen vehicle

BRANTFORD-City police have charged two women after a vehicle involved in a hit and run on King George Road left the scene and the women were spotted going into businesses in the area.
Police said the hit and run occurred Saturday March 31, 2018, just after 11:30 a.m. . Brantford Police received a 9-1-1 call about a motor vehicle collision hit and run on King George Road. The vehicle involved in the hit and run had been seen going into the parking lot at the business complex at 300 King George Road. The driver and a passenger from the vehicle were spotted going into businesses in the area. Community Patrol Officers attended and located the vehicle involved in the hit and run. A police investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Hamilton. Officers searched the area and located the driver and passenger from the vehicle who and were arrested without incident. Further investigation revealed that the accused were in possession of property stolen from businesses in the area along with break in tools.
The driver a 25 year old woman from Scotland is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2, Possession of Break In Instruments under the Criminal Code. She is also charged with Careless Driving, Fail to Remain and Drive Motor Vehicle – No License under the Highway Traffic Act.
The passenger a 35 year old woman from Ohsweken is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2 and Possession of Break In Instruments under the Criminal Code. Both accused were held for a bail hearing.
Man facing impaired charges
BRANTFORD- A 56 year old Brantford man is facing impaired driving charges after Community Patrol Officers spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Victoria Street Sunday, April 1, 2018 just before 3:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle was also weaving in and out of its marked lane. Officers performed a traffic stop on Victoria Street and spoke to the driver who, Police said, showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he provided two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused samples were twice the legal limit.
The man is charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle and Operate Motor Vehicle – Over 80. The accused was also issued a 90 day drivers license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The accused was later released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.