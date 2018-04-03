Brantford Police: Six Nations woman charged possession of stolen vehicle

BRANTFORD-City police have charged two women after a vehicle involved in a hit and run on King George Road left the scene and the women were spotted going into businesses in the area.

Police said the hit and run occurred Saturday March 31, 2018, just after 11:30 a.m. . Brantford Police received a 9-1-1 call about a motor vehicle collision hit and run on King George Road. The vehicle involved in the hit and run had been seen going into the parking lot at the business complex at 300 King George Road. The driver and a passenger from the vehicle were spotted going into businesses in the area. Community Patrol Officers attended and located the vehicle involved in the hit and run. A police investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Hamilton. Officers searched the area and located the driver and passenger from the vehicle who and were arrested without incident. Further investigation revealed that the accused were in possession of property stolen from businesses in the area along with break in tools.

The driver a 25 year old woman from Scotland is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2, Possession of Break In Instruments under the Criminal Code. She is also charged with Careless Driving, Fail to Remain and Drive Motor Vehicle – No License under the Highway Traffic Act.

The passenger a 35 year old woman from Ohsweken is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2 and Possession of Break In Instruments under the Criminal Code. Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

Man facing impaired charges

BRANTFORD- A 56 year old Brantford man is facing impaired driving charges after Community Patrol Officers spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Victoria Street Sunday, April 1, 2018 just before 3:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle was also weaving in and out of its marked lane. Officers performed a traffic stop on Victoria Street and spoke to the driver who, Police said, showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he provided two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused samples were twice the legal limit.

The man is charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle and Operate Motor Vehicle – Over 80. The accused was also issued a 90 day drivers license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The accused was later released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Man on bicycle charged with assault to resist arrest

BRANTFORD- City Police have charged a 30-year-old city man wanted in another investigation after he was spotted riding his bicycle in the Market Street and Nelson Street area Saturday, March 31 at about 12:00 am and took off on foot when police stopped and attempted to arrest him. After a short foot pursuit and brief struggle the man was arrested. Police said while dealing with the accused he was found to be in possession of a mountain bike that had been reported stolen. Investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by two court orders with conditions. The Brantford man is charged with Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00, Breach of Probation x2 and Disobey Court Order x2 under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Nosy man charged Breach of Probation

BRANTFORD- Being nosy just didn’t pay off for a city man who hung around a Dunsdon Street complex to watch after Brantford Polcie were called to the location for a possible Break and Enter Friday, March 30, at about 6:30 p.m.

Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a possible Break and Enter in progress at a residence in a Dunsdon Street complex. Community Patrol Officers attended and located a group of people around the complex and found during investigation that one of the parties had provided a false name and was wanted on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. The accused was arrested without incident. Upon dealing with the accused he was found to be in possession of .87 grams of marijuana ($10.00), 1.82 grams of Methamphetamine ($270.00) and .29 grams of Fentanyl ($105.00). The accused was also bound by a court order with conditions. A 26 year old Brantford man is charged with Obstruct a Peace Officer and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 Under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

