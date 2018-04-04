Brantford and County to be setting for major motion picture

Brantford and Brant County are the setting for a major motion picture, the Cuban. Details of the filming were unveiled last Thursday at the Stedman House, the main location for the feature film that begins shooting April 9 to May 11th. The cast includes Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., MTV’s Degrassi actress Ana Golja, Giacomo Gianniotti of Grey’s Anatomy fame and Canadian Screen Award winner actor Enrico Colantoni.The film is under the direction of international award-winning director Sergio Navarretta, and award-winning writer/producer Alessandra Piccione and producer Tara Koltun. The Cuban is a story of a young Afghan immigrant who takes a job at a nursing home begins a friendship with a Cuban resident suffering from dementia but reawakens her love of music. Brantford Mayor Chris Friel said the film will…
