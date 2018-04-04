Local News
Doctrine of Discovery: Haudenosaunee delegation working to abolish roots of colonialism….Papal Bulls

April 4, 2018 39 views
Kenneth Deer, a member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy External Affairs Committee was a member of the Indigenous Leaders group that met with the Pope’s senior officials to discuss the Doctrine of Discovery in 2016. Two years later the Haudenosaunee are returning. (Supplied Photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor They are the roots of colonialism, and next month members of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy will take political aim at ridding the world of the colonial mindset that began with a Pope over 500 years ago. Haudenosaunee Confederacy representatives will be heading to Italy next month in an attempt to convince the Vatican the time has come to publically denounced the Doctrine of Discovery. The papal bulls of discovery, are decrees issued by the pope of the day which lent the church’s approval to the colonization of lands because they were “terra nullius” or lands empty of Christian people. The United States and Canada continue to use the over 500 year old papal bulls to dispossess and disempower Indigenous people, relying on them in land rights cases…

