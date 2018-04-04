OPP seek witness in robbery

HALDIMAND COUNTY OPP is investigating a robbery at the Wolf Pit Stop on Indian Line last Wednesday (March 28) at 12:56 a.m. in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.OPP said a man had entered the store at about 12:54 a.m., demanding cigarettes from the clerk while threatening them saying they had a weapon. The man left with cigarettes, fleeing in an older model black Cadillac Escalade with blue LED headlights. It was last seen travelling west bound on King Street towards Hagersville. The clerk was not injured. The male suspect is described as: an indigenous male, 5’9 to 5’10 tall, of medium build,about 30 years old with a moustache and a goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark coloured generic baseball cap, has a tattoo on one…



