Local News
ticker

OPP seek witness in robbery

April 4, 2018 29 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY OPP is investigating a robbery at the Wolf Pit Stop on Indian Line last Wednesday (March 28) at 12:56 a.m. in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.OPP said a man had entered the store at about 12:54 a.m., demanding cigarettes from the clerk while threatening them saying they had a weapon. The man left with cigarettes, fleeing in an older model black Cadillac Escalade with blue LED headlights. It was last seen travelling west bound on King Street towards Hagersville. The clerk was not injured. The male suspect is described as: an indigenous male, 5’9 to 5’10 tall, of medium build,about 30 years old with a moustache and a goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark coloured generic baseball cap, has a tattoo on one…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital; RCMP

April 4, 2018 38

MORLEY, Alta.- One child from a community west of Calgary is dead and 13 other children…

Read more
Daily

Aboriginal activists stage Commonwealth Games protests

April 4, 2018 37

By John Pye THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GOLD COAST, Australia- As an opening ceremony featuring symbolic tributes…

Read more