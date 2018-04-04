Ready, set … go at Six Nations Easter Egg hunt

Six Nations annual Easter Egg hunt winners are: 3 to 5 year age group: John Hill,Tiana Anthony, Aluna MacNaughton, Liberty Lickers and Grand Prize winner JJ Aaliyah Hill 6 to 7 years: Mason VanEvery, Teyanna General, Hadyen Bomberry, Gracie General and Grand Prize Winner Brayden Silversmith. 8 to 10 years age group: Kaden Thomas, Kia Blackbird, Cameron King, Kia Blackbird and Grand Prize Winner Jazmine Silversmith. The huge crowd of Easter Egg hunters scrambled for 20,000 chocolate eggs and pieces of candy in the Six Nations Community Centre parking lot Friday. (Photos by Jim C Powless)…



