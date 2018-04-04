Local News
Ready, set … go at Six Nations Easter Egg hunt

April 4, 2018 28 views
Sometimes you just gotta take a break from searching for Easter Eggs to sample the fare at the Six Nations annual Easter Egg hunt. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations annual Easter Egg hunt winners are: 3 to 5 year age group: John Hill,Tiana Anthony, Aluna MacNaughton, Liberty Lickers and Grand Prize winner JJ Aaliyah Hill 6 to 7 years: Mason VanEvery, Teyanna General, Hadyen Bomberry, Gracie General and Grand Prize Winner Brayden Silversmith. 8 to 10 years age group: Kaden Thomas, Kia Blackbird, Cameron King, Kia Blackbird and Grand Prize Winner Jazmine Silversmith. The huge crowd of Easter Egg hunters scrambled for 20,000 chocolate eggs and pieces of candy in the Six Nations Community Centre parking lot Friday. (Photos by Jim C Powless)…

