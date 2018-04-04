Six Nations elected chief in Australia for Commonwealth Games

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill and a delegation of Six Nations people are in Australia this week attending the Commonwealth Games. Hill, her daughter Julie, Kevin Sandy and members of the Sky Dance Troupe are attending the Commonwealth Games along with the Aboriginal Sports Circle (ABC). ABC invited First Nations communities to attend the games last year. The Commonwealth Games is paying half the costs for indigenous people to attend after receiving an invitation to First Nations people of the Commonwealth to attend the games and Indigenous people’s opening ceremonies Monday. The games fun from April 4 to the 16th. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) Chairman, Peter Beattie AC said the ‘Yabru’ is a ‘first welcome’ to the nation by the Yugambeh Language…



