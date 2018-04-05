COMMUNITY STREET CRIME UNIT EXECUTES SEARCH WARRANT

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrested and charged two (2) people after executing a search warrant at a Queensway West, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, April 3, 2018 members of the OPP attended the address and executed a search warrant. During the course of the search warrant, police arrested a male and a female and took them into custody without incident.

As a result, investigators recovered approximately $34,000 dollars in illicit drugs along with a quantity of Canadian currency.

Charged with the following offences is 57-year-old John DOWNEY of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cannabis

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hash oil

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Charged with following offences is 39-year-old Jennifer Ann MELHUISH of Brant County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cannabis

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hash oil

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Three (3) counts of fail to comply to with Recognizance

Both are to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This in yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime issues in high crime areas. People who distribute illicit drugs, and are involved in criminal activity, know the police are watching but if we create a community where these people know everyone is watching and reporting, that will promote safer communities within our County.” – states Inspector Lisa Anderson, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

