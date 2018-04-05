New Credit Man Arrested In Lone Wolf Pit Stop Robbery

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a robbery that occurred at a business on Indian Line in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario.

On Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 12:56 a.m., OPP responded to the Lone Wolf Pit Stop on Indian Line for a report of a robbery.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that at approximately 12:54 a.m., a male suspect attended the store demanding cigarettes from the clerk while threatening them saying they had a weapon.

The suspect left with cigarettes and fled the scene in an older model black Cadillac Escalade with blue LED headlights, last seen travelling west bound on King Street towards Hagersville.

The clerk was not injured.

The male suspect is described as:

indigenous male

5’9 to 5’10 tall

medium build

approximately 30 years old

moustache and a goatee

wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark coloured generic baseball cap

tattoo on one hand

Through the course of investigation, OPP identified a male suspect.

On Monday April 2, 2018 members of the Haldimand County OPP located the male suspect and he was arrested without incident.

OPP has charged 35-year-old Darren HILL of the Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario with robbery.

He was held for a bail hearing in Provincial Court Cayuga.

