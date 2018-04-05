Over $45,000 in Drug and Cash Seized During Arrest

On Wednesday April 4th 2018 just before 2:30 p.m. members of the Brantford Police Service B.E.A.T Unit (Better Enforcement Action Team) observed a BMW parked in front of a business located at 50 Market St. S. Information had been received that the owner of the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Officers then observed two males and one female exit the business and attend to the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the male in the driver’s seat. The driver identified himself as the male wanted on the outstanding warrant. The accused (#1) was arrested without incident. While dealing with accused #1 he was found to be in possession of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Powder Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Codeine Pills and over $3,000.00 Cash. The driver and the two passengers were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. The male passenger (accused #2) was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine and over $800 in cash. Officers subsequently located Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine and Methamphetamine in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that accused #1 and accused #2 were both bound by court orders with conditions.

As a result of the investigation accused #1 Khalid MOHAMED a 22 year old male from Hamilton is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x4 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is also charged with Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. Accused #2 Aladin ABDELGADIR a 22 year old male from Hamilton is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x4 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is also charged with Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. Accused #3 Elizabeth NIKOLOVSKI an 18 year old female from Hamilton is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. All three accused were held for a bail hearing.

In total, as a result of this investigation police seized:

1. 132.22g of Powder Cocaine with a street value of approximately $13,220.00

2. 121.08g of Crack Cocaine with a street value of approximately $12,108.00

3. 8.08g of Fentanyl with a street value of approximately $1939.00

4. 136.7g of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $13,670.00

5. Over $4000.00 in cash

Total value of controlled substances and cash seized was over $45,000.00

Add Your Voice