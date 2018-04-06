Daily
National News

Six Nations Police raid pot shop

April 6, 2018 38 views

Six Nations Police have charged three men with trafficking and possession of cannabis after raiding a store at Fourth Line and Onondaga Roads Thursday, April 5, 2018

Six Nations Police  executed a search warrant at 5 p.m. for drugs at King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken.

Officers seized a large quantity of marihuana in various forms.  Three individuals that were found on the premise were arrested and charged.

Sheldon Joseph Doolittle ,18, of Ohsweken, Jacob Allen Froman, 18,  of Ohsweken and Aaron Cody Staats, 27, of Ohsweken, all face charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis.

All three individuals were released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of May 31st, 2018.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Leading B.C. chefs send letter seeking termination of salmon farm tenures 

April 6, 2018 20

VANCOUVER- More than 50 of British Columbia’s top chefs are calling on the province to end…

Read more
Daily

Alberta Health Services apologizes for invoice addressed to ‘Treaty Indian’

April 6, 2018 32

By Chinta Puxley   THE CANADIAN PRESS   EDMONTON _ Alberta Health Services says a mistake…

Read more

Leave a Reply