Six Nations Police raid pot shop

Six Nations Police have charged three men with trafficking and possession of cannabis after raiding a store at Fourth Line and Onondaga Roads Thursday, April 5, 2018

Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at 5 p.m. for drugs at King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken.

Officers seized a large quantity of marihuana in various forms. Three individuals that were found on the premise were arrested and charged.

Sheldon Joseph Doolittle ,18, of Ohsweken, Jacob Allen Froman, 18, of Ohsweken and Aaron Cody Staats, 27, of Ohsweken, all face charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis.

All three individuals were released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of May 31st, 2018.

