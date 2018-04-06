Daily
OPP, First Nation police charge 9 in drug trafficking raids across Oneida and Chippewa of the Thames First Nations

April 6, 2018 33 views

  First Nation Police Forces from Oneida, Chippewa of the Thames  and Southwestern Ontario OPP have charged nine people and seized over  190 grams of powder and crack cocaine, individually packaged cocaine, over 5,000 grams of marijuana products, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone tablets, 14 weapons including two semi-automatic rifles, over $7,000 in Canadian cash, and six stolen motor vehicles after raids in the two communities  last month.

The raids happened between March 10 and 30.

On March 10th the combined police forces raided  Bodkin Road house on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, on March 10 seizing two weapons and charging a 30-year-old man .Police seized marijuana, cocaine and narcotics including oxycodone and hydromorphone, semi-automatic firearms and stolen vehicles

Police charged the  man from the community  with two counts of possessing a weapon and one count each for possessing a drug for trafficking and possessing drugs under 3 kg.

Police seized drugs semi-automatic firearms and stolen vehicles in the raids last month.(OPP)

On March 18, OPP and Chippewas of the Thames First Nation police searched an address along Three Fires Road in Chippewa.

There, police arrested two men and one woman who were members of the community.

Each of the suspects face 26 charges related to possessing weapons and possessing drugs for trafficking.

Police say they also recovered six stolen vehicles and one trailer.

On March 27th police launched a second raid  at Chippewas of the Thames, this time at a Melbourne Road property charging a London man, 43,  with public mischief, possessing stolen property and seven counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Three days later on March 30th, members of the OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation executed a raid at an address along Hazel Road in Oneida.
As a result four people  23, 29, 29 and 46, from the community are facing a number of  charges each  including trafficking of cocaine and other drugs.
As a result of the combined raids police have seized narcotics and weapons including:
  • More than 190 grams of powder and crack cocaine.
  • More than 5,000 grams of hashish and cannabis including resin and shatter.
  • Oxycodone and Hydromorphone tablets.
  • 14 weapons including nunchakus.
  • Two semi-automatic rifles and three firearms.
  • Six stolen vehicles.

OPP and First Nation policing partners seized drugs, weapons, cash, and stolen vehicles over the course of March 2018.

OPP and First Nation policing partners seized drugs, weapons, cash, and stolen vehicles (Middlesex OPP Photo)


As a result of the investigation, police arrested four people from the community aged 23, 29, 29 and 46.

They were charged with a slew of offences including the trafficking of cocaine including other drugs.

