OPP, First Nation police charge 9 in drug trafficking raids across Oneida and Chippewa of the Thames First Nations

First Nation Police Forces from Oneida, Chippewa of the Thames and Southwestern Ontario OPP have charged nine people and seized over 190 grams of powder and crack cocaine, individually packaged cocaine, over 5,000 grams of marijuana products, Oxycodone and Hydromorphone tablets, 14 weapons including two semi-automatic rifles, over $7,000 in Canadian cash, and six stolen motor vehicles after raids in the two communities last month.
The raids happened between March 10 and 30.
- More than 190 grams of powder and crack cocaine.
- More than 5,000 grams of hashish and cannabis including resin and shatter.
- Oxycodone and Hydromorphone tablets.
- 14 weapons including nunchakus.
- Two semi-automatic rifles and three firearms.
- Six stolen vehicles.
A second search warrant was executed On March 27th, at Chippewas of the Thames this time at a Melbourne Road property. A London man, 43, faces drug, theft, and weapons-related charges.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested four people from the community aged 23, 29, 29 and 46.
They were charged with a slew of offences including the trafficking of cocaine including other drugs.
As a result of that collaboration, police also seized narcotics and weapons including:
