Door Swiping

The Six Nations Elected Council approved a motion on Monday morning that will ensure that all schools in Six Nations will now have swipe entry door opening systems at the Committee Of the Whole (COW). “All elementary schools need to have swipe entry doors at all high traffic entrances for security purposes,” said Elected Chief Ava Hill. The COW approved contractor Demar Security Systems on a total contract of $57,743.24, and granted the Technical Services Engineer authority to expend an additional ten percent (10%) contingency of $5,249.39. Councillor Helen Miller asked how people would get into the school. “They can press a button to get in there,” said Councillor Wray Maracle. Councillor Carl Hill asked what happens for people who rent out the gyms after school. “It will be the…



