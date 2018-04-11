Editorial

Elections time

April 11, 2018 15 views

Election fever is about to hit First Nation communities across Ontario and the country as potential candidates try to woo band chiefs to vote for them. The Chiefs of Ontario will kick off the campaigns with the June elections and it will have an extra twist for Six Nations with elected Chief Ava Hill running for the leadership. Following in the footsteps of former elected chief Roberta Jamieson who went after rhe AFN leadership during her time in the band office, Hill is out for incumbent Isadore Day’s job. Hill has become active at the provincial level since Premier Kathleen Wynne, who in case you haven’t noticed is herself facing elections, offered the Ontario Hydro Shares agreement and tax exemption to incumbent Isadore Day who led the team of Ontario…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
