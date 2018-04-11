MushHole Remembered art powerful exhibit touches audience

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News KITCHENER.ONT-His art speaks. From the black-and-white charcoal and oil series: A child’s terror. Children, nude and stunned, in a line. Fragments of memories. From the oil paint series, in colour: the land seems to glow and vibrate. A woman appears to feed or kiss a bird with her lips. Powerful, raw, charged: these are the works of accomplished painter R.G. Miller, which were on display in the exhibit Mush Hole Remembered at University of Waterloo’s Renison University College last Thursday. “I hope my paintings have said something to each of your souls which my mind could not. Nia:wen,” the painter told his audience. “The creating is an expression of the heart.” About 85 people gathered for a reception panel following viewing the multi-room…
