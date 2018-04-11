Local News
ticker

MushHole Remembered art powerful exhibit touches audience

April 11, 2018 14 views
Children caring for children amid the terror.

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News KITCHENER.ONT-His art speaks. From the black-and-white charcoal and oil series: A child’s terror. Children, nude and stunned, in a line. Fragments of memories. From the oil paint series, in colour: the land seems to glow and vibrate. A woman appears to feed or kiss a bird with her lips. Powerful, raw, charged: these are the works of accomplished painter R.G. Miller, which were on display in the exhibit Mush Hole Remembered at University of Waterloo’s Renison University College last Thursday. “I hope my paintings have said something to each of your souls which my mind could not. Nia:wen,” the painter told his audience. “The creating is an expression of the heart.” About 85 people gathered for a reception panel following viewing the multi-room…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

A wind storm knocked out power to most of Six Nations last Wednesday when a tree flew across a hydro line on Chiefswood Road near Third Line at Six Nations. Power was out for most of the day. The storm kept public works and fire departments running to a variety of scenes of lines down and trees across roads. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Wind storm knocks out power to most of Six Nations

April 11, 2018 16

A wind storm knocked out power to most of Six Nations last Wednesday when a tree…

Read more
Kris Hill
Local News

Negotiated settlement may resolve farming dispute on Burtch land

April 11, 2018 18

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A resolution to a Burtch farming dispute that saw Six Nations people…

Read more