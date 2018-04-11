Negotiated settlement may resolve farming dispute on Burtch land

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A resolution to a Burtch farming dispute that saw Six Nations people launch protests, plaster the Six Nations Band Council building with impeachment and protest signs may be in the offing. Justice John Harper told lawyers for the Six Nations Elected Council, (SNEC) its number corporation overseeing the Burtch lands and farmer Kris Hill Friday (April 6) he was willing to go along with a negotiated settlement reached in mediation sessions. Those negotiations will see Hill pay a “substantial” amount and accept liability for costs against Brian Poreba, who is also facing contempt charges in the farming of the Burtch lands. The two sides are back in court April 30 to present a final figure to the judge. Justice Harper granted an injunction to SNEC and its…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice