Six Nations chief running for Chiefs of Ontario top spot

April 11, 2018 23 views
Ava Hill is vying for Ontario top spot.

Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill is first off the mark to be publically running for Ontario Regional Chief. Hill unofficially announced her candidacy Monday but rumours of her running have been rife as election fever breaks out among First Nations organizations. Elections will be held for leaders of both the Chiefs of Ontario and Assembly of First Nations this year. While Hill has become known for not returning media calls Turtle Island News has learned in announcing she is running Hill will also not take a leave of absence during the campaign. She will continue to receive her $71,500 per year or $2,750.00 bi-weekly salary. Regional Chief Isadore Day is expected to seek re-election to a second term at the 44th annual Chiefs of Ontario General Assembly in June. Elections…

