Six Nations police raid pot shop, 3 charged

April 11, 2018 17 views
Six Nations Police at Fourth Line and Onondaga Road shop. (Facebook Photo)

Six Nations Police raided a Fourth Line pot shop last Thursday (April 5) at about 5 p.m. charging three people. Police said on Thursday, April 5th, 2018, at 5:00 P.M., they executed a search warrant for drugs at King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken seizing a large quantity of marihuana in various forms. Three Ohsweken people found on the premise were arrested and charged. Charged were: Sheldon Joseph Doolittle, 18, of Ohsweken, Jacob Allen Froman, 18, and Aaron Cody Staats, 27, all face charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis. All three individuals were released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of May 31st, 2018….

