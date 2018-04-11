Six Nations police raid pot shop, 3 charged

Six Nations Police raided a Fourth Line pot shop last Thursday (April 5) at about 5 p.m. charging three people. Police said on Thursday, April 5th, 2018, at 5:00 P.M., they executed a search warrant for drugs at King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken seizing a large quantity of marihuana in various forms. Three Ohsweken people found on the premise were arrested and charged. Charged were: Sheldon Joseph Doolittle, 18, of Ohsweken, Jacob Allen Froman, 18, and Aaron Cody Staats, 27, all face charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis. All three individuals were released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of May 31st, 2018….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice