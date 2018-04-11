Local News
Sparks fly, Elected Chief Ava Hill cuts off councillor on education hire

April 11, 2018 23 views
Elected Chief Ava Hill

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band councillors overruled a Committee of the Whole (COW)motion to hand pick an education co-ordinator to help organize for the proposed take over of education here and instead will be posting the job. Councillor Wray Maracle told Tuesday’s meeting “the nepotism has to stop here.” Councillor Carl Hill, who faced off with elected chief Ava Hill at the COW meeting Monday told council “nepotism happens way too much. Community members need a shot at these jobs.” Councillor Terry General told council he saw no reason for handpicking the job. “I don’t think this needs to be sole sourced.” The change comes after sparks flew at the COW meeting between councillor Carl Hill and Elected Chief Ava Hill when he said he wanted the position…

