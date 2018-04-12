Norfolk OPP Stop Vehicle Carrying $27,500 In Cocaine

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged a male after police investigated a motor vehicle at a Richardson Drive, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at approximately 3:35 p.m., members of the Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit were conducting patrols in the area of Richardson Drive, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle was stopped and investigated.

As a result of investigation, officers seized approximately $27,500 dollars in Cocaine and a quantity of currency along with a white coloured pickup truck.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 is 37-year-old Arthur C HONG of Norfolk County, Ontario.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice