Seneca Nation renews fight with New York over Thruway

April 12, 2018

IRVING, N.Y. _ The Seneca Indian Nation is renewing its fight with New York state over its construction of the Thruway across reservation land more than 60 years ago.

 

The western New York tribe says Thursday a new lawsuit seeks to force the state to get federal approval for the toll road, which the Senecas say the state failed to do. The Senecas say they should receive a share of tolls from the 300-acre section.

 

Seneca President Todd Gates says the stretch of I-90 that bisects the Cattaraugus Reservation has led to the nation’s property being “invaded” for decades while hindering economic development.

 

Thruway officials say they can’t comment on the lawsuit. They say the Senecas granted an easement for the Thruway in 1954.

 

A federal court rejected a similar lawsuit in 1999.

