Store Attempts to Sell Drugs 1 Day After Being Raided

On Friday, April 6th, 2018, at 9:02 P.M., Six Nations Police officers observed a building known as King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken, to be open to the public for business. The business was the subject of a drug warrant executed by Police on the previous day (April 5th, 2018), in which marihuana was seized and three persons were arrested and charged.

Officers entered the business and found cannabis on display, for sale.

Officers seized a large quantity of marihuana in various forms.

A male that was found on the premise was arrested and charged.

Stewart Ted Smoke (25 years old), faces charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis.

Mr. Smoke was released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of June 1st, 2018.

