Updated 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018

OHSWEKEN SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two people have been taken to hospital after a two car crash on Chiefswood Road Thursday afternoon. Six Nations

Police, Fire and Paramedics were all on scene. Chiefswood road re-opened at 6:45 p.m. after being closed from 1594 Chiefswood Road to 1558 Chiefswood Road.

No update on the condition of the people involved in the accident. One man had to be cut free from his vehicle. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

