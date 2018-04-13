Daily
National News

Bobby Cameron seeks re election as chief of FSIN in Saskatchewan

April 13, 2018 22 views

SASKATOON- Bobby Cameron is seeking another three-year term as chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

He has lead the organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan since 2015.

Cameron says his top priority is treaty rights.

He notes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending the FSIN’s chief assembly in May.

Two other positions, including first and third vice-chief, are also open in the October election.

So far no one is challenging Cameron for the post. (CJWW)

