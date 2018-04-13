Brantford Man Arrested With Stolen Vehicle

On Thursday April 12th, 2018 just after 11:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service had a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Park Ave. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area and located the vehicle. Information was received that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamilton. Officers observed a male entering into the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officers approached the male who fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued and the male was arrested after a brief struggle. Investigation revealed that the accused was in possession of Break and Enter tools. At the time of the accused arrest he was bound by a court order with conditions. The accused a 28 year old Brantford male is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000, Breach of Probation, Possession of Break and Enter Tools and Obstruct Police-Resist Arrest of the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice