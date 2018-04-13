DRIVER OF STOLEN TRUCK RAMS POLICE VEHICLE ATTEMPTING TO ESCAPE

On Thursday, April 12th, 2018, at 5:30 P.M., Six Nations Police received
information of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck being driven on
Mohawk Road. A Six Nations Police officer located the vehicle parked in the
parking lot of a playground on Mohawk Road and First Line Road. The officer
parked directly in front of the stolen truck, at which time the male driver
of the truck put it in gear and rammed the marked police vehicle. The male
driver rammed the police unit 3 times attempting to push it out of the way.
A 2nd Six Nations Police unit arrived at the scene. The driver of the
stolen truck continued to drive into the police vehicle to facilitate his
escape. Officers were able to gain entry to the truck through the passenger
door. Both the driver and a female passenger were placed under arrest.
The male driver was identified as a 16 year old Young Offender, from
Ohsweken. He faces charges that include Dangerous Driving, Assault with a
Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property Valued Over $5,000.00, Theft Over
$5,000.00, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Housebreaking Tools and
Fail To Comply With the Conditions of a Recognizance.
The female passenger Justina Leianna Brooke Montour (23 yrs), also from Ohsweken, faces charges of Theft
Over $5,000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Valued Over $5,000.00,
Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Housebreaking Instruments, & Breach of
Probation.
Both accused are being held in custody.