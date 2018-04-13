DRIVER OF STOLEN TRUCK RAMS POLICE VEHICLE ATTEMPTING TO ESCAPE

On Thursday, April 12th, 2018, at 5:30 P.M., Six Nations Police received

information of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck being driven on

Mohawk Road. A Six Nations Police officer located the vehicle parked in the

parking lot of a playground on Mohawk Road and First Line Road. The officer

parked directly in front of the stolen truck, at which time the male driver

of the truck put it in gear and rammed the marked police vehicle. The male

driver rammed the police unit 3 times attempting to push it out of the way.

A 2nd Six Nations Police unit arrived at the scene. The driver of the

stolen truck continued to drive into the police vehicle to facilitate his

escape. Officers were able to gain entry to the truck through the passenger

door. Both the driver and a female passenger were placed under arrest.

The male driver was identified as a 16 year old Young Offender, from

Ohsweken. He faces charges that include Dangerous Driving, Assault with a

Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property Valued Over $5,000.00, Theft Over

$5,000.00, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Housebreaking Tools and

Fail To Comply With the Conditions of a Recognizance.

The female passenger Justina Leianna Brooke Montour (23 yrs), also from Ohsweken, faces charges of Theft

Over $5,000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Valued Over $5,000.00,

Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Housebreaking Instruments, & Breach of

Probation.

Both accused are being held in custody.

