Grand River Conservation Authority Issues Flood Watch

Flood Message #1 – Flood Watch

Public urged to stay away from local waterways, monitor conditions

Current weather forecasts indicate a widespread system that has the potential to impact the watershed with heavy rainfall through this weekend and into Tuesday next week. Rainfall totals over a five day period are expected to reach upwards of 90mm based on the current forecast. This amount of rainfall, combined with wet or frozen ground is expected to result in elevated flows in rivers and streams across the watershed. Flood Coordinators should monitor conditions closely and be prepared to warn residents in areas upstream of major reservoirs, such as Grand Valley and Drayton, and in unregulated areas, such as New Hamburg and Ayr on the Nith River. Residents in areas typically prone to flooding should be aware of these conditions and take appropriate precautions. Conditions will be monitored closely through the weekend and updates will be issued as necessary.

Reservoir Storage

Dry conditions in March have resulted in the GRCA’s major reservoirs operating at or below their normal holding levels for this time of year. Available storage capacity in these reservoirs will be used to manage runoff and reduce downstream flows.

Stay Safe

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

This message will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Updated flood messages will be issued as conditions develop and better forecast information becomes available.

