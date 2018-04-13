Six Nations’ OMSK remembers Humboldt Broncos hockey team

Six Nations Oliver M Smith Kawenni:io Elementary School students and staff donned hockey jerseys Thursday joining the rest of the country in remembering and honouring Humboldt Broncos’ hockey team members who died in a tragic bus transport crash last Friday. The crash with the semi killed 16 people on the team bus. The Broncos were on their way to a playoff showdown when the crash occurred. Funerals and memorials are taking place this week from Humboldt’s Uniplex to Edmonton’s Rogers Place and at Six Nations the loss did not go unnoticed with OMSK students paying their respects. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Add Your Voice