Daily
National News

Six Nations’ OMSK remembers Humboldt Broncos hockey team

April 13, 2018 18 views

Six Nations Oliver M Smith Kawenni:io Elementary School students and staff donned hockey jerseys Thursday joining the rest of the country in  remembering and honouring  Humboldt Broncos’ hockey team members who died in a tragic bus transport crash last Friday. The crash with the semi killed 16 people on the team bus. The Broncos were on their way to a playoff showdown  when the crash occurred. Funerals and memorials are taking place this week from Humboldt’s Uniplex to Edmonton’s Rogers Place and at Six Nations the loss did not go unnoticed with OMSK students paying their respects. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Bobby Cameron seeks re election as chief of FSIN in Saskatchewan

April 13, 2018 21

SASKATOON- Bobby Cameron is seeking another three-year term as chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous…

Read more
Daily

DRIVER OF STOLEN TRUCK RAMS POLICE VEHICLE ATTEMPTING TO ESCAPE

April 13, 2018 31

On Thursday, April 12th, 2018, at 5:30 P.M., Six Nations Police received information of a stolen…

Read more

Leave a Reply