Six Nations’ OMSK remembers Humboldt Broncos hockey team

Six Nations Oliver M Smith Kawenni:io Elementary School students and staff donned hockey jerseys Thursday joining the rest of the country in remembering and honouring Humboldt Broncos’ hockey team members who died in a tragic bus transport crash last Friday. The crash with the semi killed 16 people on the team bus. The Broncos were on their way to a playoff showdown when the crash occurred. Funerals and memorials are taking place this week from Humboldt’s Uniplex to Edmonton’s Rogers Place and at Six Nations the loss did not go unnoticed with OMSK students paying their respects. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Related Posts
Bobby Cameron seeks re election as chief of FSIN in Saskatchewan
April 13, 2018 21
SASKATOON- Bobby Cameron is seeking another three-year term as chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous…
DRIVER OF STOLEN TRUCK RAMS POLICE VEHICLE ATTEMPTING TO ESCAPE
April 13, 2018 31
On Thursday, April 12th, 2018, at 5:30 P.M., Six Nations Police received information of a stolen…