Bad weather is to blame for car accident

April 16, 2018 64 views

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, at 1:30 P.M., Six Nations Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on 4th Line Road, west of Tuscarora Road.

 

Officers found a red 2007 Dodge Caravan in the ditch on the south side of the roadway.  A blue 2007 Dodge Ram truck was found on the roadway.  Both vehicles had sustained extensive damage.

 

Police determined that the Dodge Caravan had been eastbound on 4th Line Road when it lost control due to slush and ice on the roadway.  The Caravan collided with the Dodge Ram that was westbound on 4th Line Road.

 

The driver of the Caravan was transported to West Haldimand General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The two occupants of the Dodge Ram were uninjured.

 

Weather at the time of the collision was freezing rain and slush had accumulated on some parts of the roadway.

