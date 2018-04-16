Ohsweken man stopped with wrong plates

On Saturday April 14, 2018 just before 5:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling in the area of Erie Ave. Information received was the licence plates attached to the vehicle did not belong to that vehicle and were currently expired. Officers performed a traffic stop and spoke to the male driver. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had recently been purchased but had not been registered. It was also confirmed that the licence plates did not belong to this vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence.

A 26 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, Use Plates not Authorized for Motor Vehicle and Drive Motor Vehcile- No Validation.

