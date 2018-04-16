Vehicle Failed To Stop For Police Located On Six Nations

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 30-year-old male with multiple offences after a vehicle failed to stop for police and was located at a Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation address.

On Friday April 13, 2018 at 2:48 a.m., OPP were in the area of Highway 54 and Old Onondaga Road East when officers noticed a vehicle had licence plates that were not registered for the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop.

Officers were operating a StarChase Pursuit Management Technology equipped vehicle and deployed a GPS tracking dart to the vehicle before they discontinued the suspect apprehension pursuit in the interest of public safety.

The StarChase tracking equipment was able to successfully follow where the vehicle was travelling and assisting officers closed in on the area where they were able to safely stop the vehicle using a spike belt on Indian Line.

With the assistance from Six Nations Police Service, the male driver was arrested without further incident.

OPP has charged 30-year-old Jeffery WILLIAMS of Walpole, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Flight while pursued by peace officer

Drive while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Use validation not permitted for motor vehicle

Use plates not authorized for motor vehicle

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

