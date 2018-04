Posted April 17 2018 2:10 p.m.

Highway 53 from Painter Road to just west of Chiefswood Road has been shut down after a two car collision Tuesday afternoon. Six Nations Police, Six Nations Fire, paramedics, OPP are all scene of a car accident. At least one person has suffered minor injuries. (Photo by Chris Pimentel;)

