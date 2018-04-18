Local News
Haudenosaunee Confederacy and band council reach agreement

April 18, 2018 58 views
Kris Hill

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCCC) and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) announced last week they have reached an agreement aimed at resolving community issues including the Burtch land dispute. The HCCC and SNEC released a joint statement Friday. Both Council representatives participated in a mediation session before the Honourable Frank Iacobucci, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, on March 22, 2018. They were able to reach a joint agreement on a new relationship that recognizes “respect, peace, harmony and friendship are sacrosanct, of the importance of respect for community, each other, and for one another’s faiths and affiliations, that although history is not to be forgotten, the focus shall be on the future, and the fundamental principle of Gwego Enska and the Great Law.” The release said…

