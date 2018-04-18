HCCC will not attend Iroquois Caucus meeting on Bill S-3

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) will not be sending representatives to a meeting with the Iroquois Caucus being held in Akwesasne this week. The HCCC’s external affairs committee recommended no one attend the session during the Confederacy’s April 6th meeting. The Iroquois Caucus is holding the meeting to discus the federal government’s pending Bill S-3 legislation that could see as many as 1.2 million people become eligible for “Indian” registration and be added to band registration lists countrywide. Bill S-3 will attempt to take sex discrimination out of the Indian Act. That could mean Six Nations population alone could hit 100,000 almost overnight while costing the federal government as much as $400 million a year in ongoing costs nation-wide. The Bill could create one million new…



