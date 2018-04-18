Local News
Hill formally announces she is seeking Ontario Regional chief spot

April 18, 2018 49 views
Ava Hill is vying for Ontario top spot.

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Elected Chief Ava Hill officially announced her candidacy for Ontario Regional Chief on Six Nations community radio station CKRZ Friday. “I have let council know that I am going to let my name stand as a candidate for the Ontario Regional Chief,” said Elected Chief Hill. She said that she has been approved by other chiefs within the province and across the country since December. “After talking to them, family, friends and a number of councillors, I have decided to let my name stand,” said Elected Chief Hill. If Elected Chief Hill wins the election she will be the first woman to hold the job. Six Nations Elected Council would then nominate a councillor as interim Elected Chief until a by-election is held. If Hill doesn’t…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
