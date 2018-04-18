Mohawk Seedkeeper securing a future for Haudenosaunee food

By: Chris Pimentel Writer It’s more than gardens that are growing for Mohawk Seedkeeper Terrylynn Brant. Her 5th annual Seedkeepers Gathering at the Kayanase Greenhouse last week drew a crowd of over 200 people to the event. The event is not only drawing traditional Indigenous seedkeepers but newcomers to the concept like Sebastian Sadaunkas of Hamilton. Sebastian Sadaunkas came looking for help planting a garden in the middle of Hamilton. “I came here today because I wanted to learn more about my culture and my indigenous background. If I don’t learn them then how am I going to pass them down to my kids,” said Sadaunkas. There was speakers that came from all over Ontario to talk to the crowd and of course the crowd was able to participate in…
