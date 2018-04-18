Local News
Ogwadeni:deo focuses on children and the future of families

April 18, 2018
Derek Sandy (black shirt) led one of the three workshops during the Strengthening Our Families Conference presented by Ogwadeni:deo

By: Chris Pimentel Writer It’s been over three months since Ogwadeni:deo received their child welfare designation and April 7th the organization held their Strengthening Our Families Conference with the idea that they are going to look ahead to the future. The theme was “The Coming Faces” and the day was filled with workshops and speakers that fit the idea of looking towards the future. “Many of our community members in this fast paced world, don’t think about the coming faces, or the generations to come, because we are caught up in our day to day lives, and it’s something that we used to really think about,” said Michelle ‘Elle’ Froman an alternative care resources team worker for Ogwadeni:deo. The event itself took around a month and a half to plan,…

