Ontario Hydro left elderly couple in cold during weekend storm

By Lynda Powless Writer A Six Nations elderly couple found themselves at their wits end after a weekend storm knocked over their hydro pole leaving them in the dark and cold. Jean Greene said their hydro pole at their Cayuga Road home was knocked over in the storm Friday but they weren’t even aware that it was down with hydro still running to their home. That is, until a passing hydro crew knocked on their door. “They said it was laying on the ground and they had to cut the power to it,” she said. “They told us they would take down all the wires and we were to call them when we put up a new pole.” She said she wasn’t aware they had to pay for a new…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice