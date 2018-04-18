Local News
Ontario Hydro left elderly couple in cold during weekend storm

April 18, 2018 89 views
The weekend historic storm hit and left Jean and Norman Greene with no power after a pole snapped in the wind and Hydro is making them pay to replace it before they will turn the power back on. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Lynda Powless Writer A Six Nations elderly couple found themselves at their wits end after a weekend storm knocked over their hydro pole leaving them in the dark and cold. Jean Greene said their hydro pole at their Cayuga Road home was knocked over in the storm Friday but they weren’t even aware that it was down with hydro still running to their home. That is, until a passing hydro crew knocked on their door. “They said it was laying on the ground and they had to cut the power to it,” she said. “They told us they would take down all the wires and we were to call them when we put up a new pole.” She said she wasn’t aware they had to pay for a new…

