Residential school history centre to share survivors’ accounts, educate public

VANCOUVER -Many university students don’t know the history of Indigenous people in Canada, let alone the implications of the residential school system, but a director at the University of British Columbia says a new history centre will help bridge that knowledge gap. The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened last week at the university will house archival photos, maps and personal accounts of survivors collected by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The digital materials will be available for survivors, their families, students and the general public to access. “Now that the commission is over, all of that history and everything that began as the discussions of the TRC is at risk of simply not being sustained or moving forward,’’ said Linc Kesler, the director of the First Nations…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice