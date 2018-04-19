Brantford Woman Charged With Stolen Vehicle

On Wednesday April 18, 2018 just before 10:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle parked at the intersection of Park Ave and Victoria Street. Officers recognized the vehicle as having been reported stolen. An unknown female was observed getting items from the backseat of the vehicle. Officers stopped and spoke to the female who ran from police. After a short foot pursuit the female was arrested without incident. Investigation confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen; the licence plates affixed to the vehicle had also been reported stolen from a different vehicle. The accused at the time of her arrest was bound by a court order with conditions. Taylor Cathleen Lapointe a 21 year old female from Brantford is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000.00, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00, Obstruct Police and Breach of Recognizance Order under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

