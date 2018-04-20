Daily
Study: Wisconsin tribal forests more diverse, sustainable

April 20, 2018 32 views

MADISON, Wis. -Researchers examining forests in northern Wisconsin say Native American reservations have older trees and better plant diversity and tree regeneration than surrounding state or national forests.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Dartmouth College and University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers recently published their findings in an issue of the Ecology and Society journal. Researchers studied forests on four Native American reservations.

Don Waller is a study author and professor of botany and environmental studies at UW-Madison. He says the tribal forests have been able to retain almost all of their plant diversity from 50 years ago.

Waller says the lower population of whitetail deer on  reservations may contribute to the diversity. He says an overabundance of deer on non-reservation land seems to curtail growth and diversity.

