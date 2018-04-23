Six Nations Police charge man operating a marijuana dispensary

Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man in connection with the operation of an “illegal marijuana dispensary” on Chiefswood Road, in the Village of Ohsweken limits.

Six Nations Police said a dispensary, King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers were operating at 1864 Chiefswood Road and open to the public when Police entered the business Saturday (April 21) at 9:30 p.m.

.Police said they found several large glass containers and packages of marijuana products for sale. A man working in the shop at the time was placed under arrest. All marijuana products were seized.

Timothy Rodney Willis, 44, of Ohsweken faces charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. Willis was released on a Promise To Appear.

It was the third dispensary to be hit by police. A Fourth Line dispensary was hit twice last month and another shop on Highway 54 was raided earlier this year.

On Friday, April 6th, 2018, at 9:02 P.M., Six Nations Police officers observed a building known as King Leaf Onkwehon:we Produce and Manufacturers located at 2792 – 4th Line Road, Ohsweken, to be open to the public for business. The business was the subject of a drug warrant executed by Police on the previous day (April 5th, 2018), in which marijuana was seized and three persons were arrested and charged.

Officers entered the business and found cannabis on display, for sale. Officers seized a large quantity of marijuana in various forms.

A male that was found on the premise was arrested and charged. Stewart Ted Smoke. 25, faces charges of Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis.

Mr. Smoke was released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of June 1st, 2018.

