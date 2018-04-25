Local News
Earth Day Fun at Turtle Island News

April 25, 2018 12 views
Students from Kawenni;io/Gaweni:yo Elementary School dropped by Turtle Island News’ Earth Day Festival and had a chance to learn about plants and trees from Stefan Weber a ecologist with the St. Williams Nursery & Ecology. (Photo by Neil Becker)

By: Chris Pimentel The sun was out, and after a week of icy, rainy weather it finally dried out just in time for Turtle Island News to celebrate the 12th annual Earth Day Festival, and it was good timing for Dawn Smith who was able to pick up a tree. “This tree will be the first one that is planted in our forever home,” said Smith. Smith wasn’t the only person happy to get their hands on a tree on Friday afternoon. “I like the trees and being with my family,” said Jackson Francis. As for Dan Werner, he saw this as a chance to celebrate Mother Earth. “This is a day where we celebrate what Mother Earth does for us,” said Werner. Even some of the Six Nations Fire…

